India vs Afghanistan Live: When and where to watch World Cup 2023 match free on TV and streaming in India?

From the south of India to the north, in the capital city of Delhi, the Indian team will hope to continue the momentum in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 after a winning start against Australia a few days ago. The surface will be completely different as from a turner, the Men in Blue will be coming to a belter in Delhi, which saw 754 runs being scored in the first match of the tournament at this venue between South Africa and Sri Lanka.

A batter-friendly surface may force India to play an extra pace option while Afghanistan will be hoping to put on a better show after being bowled out for a paltry 156. Since the surface will be flatter than the one at Dharamsala which the Afghan side experienced, their spinners will need to be disciplined as the ball will fly across the ground.

Before the game against Pakistan, for India the big focus will be the form of the openers with Shubman Gill sidelined for a week or so. Ishan Kishan, skipper Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer will be eager to get some runs under their belt before the big one as India look to make in two in two in the tournament.

When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023 match live and free on TV and OTT in India?

Team India's second World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan in Delhi will begin at 2 PM IST, with the toss set to take place half an hour before. The match will be live broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and other channels of the Star Sports network in other languages. The match can be watched free on DD Sports free-to-air channel on TV.

The live streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The mobile users can watch the match for free on their phones on Hotstar.

