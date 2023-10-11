India TV Sports Wrap on October 11: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Top 10 Trending Sports news stories October 11

Team India will lock horns against Afghanistan in their second ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Wednesday, October 11 in Delhi. Team India began their campaign with a hard-fought win against Australia and will be hoping to make it two in two before the high-octane encounter against Pakistan on the weekend. Talking of Pakistan, the Men in Green pulled off the highest run-chase in World Cup history as they chased down 345 runs against Sri Lanka owing to twin tons by Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan, who stayed unbeaten on 131. All that and more in today's sports wrap:

