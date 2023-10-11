Wednesday, October 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India TV Sports Wrap on October 11: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on October 11: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on October 11: India will be up against Afghanistan in their second World Cup 2023 match on Wednesday, October 11 in Delhi while Pakistan scripted history by pulling off a record chase. Here are the top 10 trending news stories from the sporting world on Monday, October 11.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: October 11, 2023 8:40 IST
India TV Top 10 Trending Sports news stories October 11
Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Top 10 Trending Sports news stories October 11

Team India will lock horns against Afghanistan in their second ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Wednesday, October 11 in Delhi. Team India began their campaign with a hard-fought win against Australia and will be hoping to make it two in two before the high-octane encounter against Pakistan on the weekend. Talking of Pakistan, the Men in Green pulled off the highest run-chase in World Cup history as they chased down 345 runs against Sri Lanka owing to twin tons by Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan, who stayed unbeaten on 131. All that and more in today's sports wrap:

 

 

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News