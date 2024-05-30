India TV Sports Wrap on May 30: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India TV Sports Wrap.

England aim to finish the ongoing T20I series against Pakistan on a high. The fourth T20I of the bilteral contest will be played at The Oval in London. On the other hand, PV Sindhu braces herself to meet Carolina Marin in the ongoing Singapore Open. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

England to play Pakistan in T20I series finale

England will be up against Pakistan in the fourth T20I at The Oval on Thursday.

PV Sindhu to face Carolina Marin

Sindhu will meet Carolina Marin in a round of 16 fixture at the Singapore Open.

HS Prannoy to lock horns with Kenta Nishimoto

Prannoy will take the court against Japan's Nishimoto in a round of 16 match of the Singapore Open.

Iga Swiatek ends Naomi Osaka's hopes at Roland Garros

Swiatek, the toop seed, beat Osaka 7-6, 1-6, 7-5 to advance to the third round of the French Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas moves into third round at Roland Garros

Tsitsipas defeated Daniel Altmaier of Germany in a four-set thriller to advance to the third round.

Rishabh Pant turns emotional after participating in first net session with Team India following car crash

Rishabh Pant expressed his emotions after making his return to India colours.

T20 World Cup warm-up game between Oman and Afghanistan gets washed out

Rain played spoilsport in the T20 World Cup warm-up fixture between Oman and Afghanistan.

Scotland to play Uganda in T20 World Cup warm-up match

Scotland will take the field against Uganda in a warm-up fixture on Thursday.

R Praggnanandhaa registers first-ever classical win over world number one Magnus Carlsen

Grand Master Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu registered his first-ever victory over the reigning world No. 1 Grand Master Magnus Carlsen in the third round of the ongoing Norway Chess 2024 tournament.

Security amped up in New York following reports of threat to India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup encounter