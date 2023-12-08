India TV Sports Wrap on December 8: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

The Indian U-19 men's cricket team is about to take on the Afghanistan U19 team in the ACC U19 Asia Cup curtain-raiser starting Friday, December 8. India are the defending champions and hot-favourites to win the tournament. On the other hand, the intensity of the action in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is going to pick up more momentum as defending champions Dabang Delhi will be in action in match number 12.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

David Warner opens up to Mitchell Johnson's scathing attack

Speaking on the matter, Warner said that "everyone is entitled to their opinions".

Zimbabwe clinch nerve-racking last-ball thriller to secure T20I series opener against Ireland

Zimbabwe clinched an edge-of-the-seat last-ball thriller against Ireland following the all-round brilliance of skipper Sikandar Raza to claim the first T20I of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday, December 7.

India to face Afghanistan in opening fixture of ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023

The U19 Asia Cup 2023 is about to get underway in Dubai as hot favourites India are going to square off against Afghanistan in the curtain-raiser on Friday, December 8 at the ICC Academy Ground.

Sydney Sixers to cross swords with Melbourne Renegades in BBL

Sixers will be up against Renegades in the second tie of the ongoing Big Bash League season 13 at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday.

South Africa women to play Bangladesh in 3rd T20I in Kimberley

The game will decide the outcome of the series as Bangladesh are currently leading the three-match series 1-0.

Pat Cummins comes in support of David Warner

Australia's Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins has mentioned that everyone in the team looks after each other and feels protective of each other.

Everton beat Newcastle United 3-0

Dwight McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Beto scored one goal each to help Everton beat Newcastle United.

Bengaluru Bulls to lock horns with Dabang Delhi

Match 12 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League will feature a mouth-watering contest between Delhi and Bengaluru.

Puneri Paltan to square off against U Mumba

Puneri Paltan will be seen competing with U Mumba in match 13 of PKL season 13.

Matt Renshaw scores century against Pakistan in tour game

Southpaw Matt Renshaw has scored an impressive century in the ongoing game between Prime Minister's XI and Pakistan.

