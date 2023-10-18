India TV Poll Results: Will India make it to the semifinals of World Cup 2023?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian Cricket team players.

India TV Poll Results: India's desire for an ICC title is getting extended year-by-year since an Indian side last lifted the Champions Trophy in 2013. The Men in Blue have made it to the semifinals and finals of many ICC events since then but the elusive trophy has remained at an arm's distance from the cricket-loving nation. As the 50-over World Cup returns to the nation, 140 billion people are hoping to clinch the prestigious trophy this time around and conquer the world.

The Men in Blue have started the 2023 edition of the tournament on a high note as they completed a hat trick of wins and are at the top of the points table. They have defeated Australia, Afghanistan and Pakistan and are among the only two teams to remain unbeaten after every team has played a minimum of three matches.

However, India captain Rohit Sharma wants to stay clear of any expectations and said that he is looking to stay balanced. "All in all, it's looking good. Want to keep my fingers crossed. Don't want to get too excited. Don't want to get too low as well. Want to stay balanced. Keep calm and keep moving forward. Every opposition we come up against are all quality. You have to play well on that particular day, and that's what we're looking at," Sharma said after India's 7-wicket win over Pakistan in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, we asked our readers' opinions on whether India will be able to make it to the semifinal in the ongoing World Cup. Most of the readers believed that India would be among the four semifinalists in the tournament, while only a handful thought otherwise. 95% of people thought India would be through to the final four, while 3% said they would crash in the league phase. 2% of people voted for Can't say.

