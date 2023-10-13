India TV Poll Results: Has the India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry lost its charm over time?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India and Pakistan cricket team

India TV Poll Results: India and Pakistan, a rivalry which is celebrated the most in International cricket. Whenever these two giants meet, the world stands still when these two meet. They have produced quality matches too with probably none other than the 2007 T20 World Cup final and 2022 T20 World Cup Melbourne class matching many matches we have seen ever.

India and Pakistan will be up against each other in the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as the world awaits for these two to have another go at each other. While there are some jaw-dropping contests in the T20 World Cup, there have not been these close finishes in the ODI World Cup. Though India maintains a 7-0 lead over Pakistan there is no ODI game to match what was seen in Melbourne last year.

Also, as the two teams do not play Bilateral series anymore due to political tensions, one might argue about the loss of charm of watching the giants regularly. Another reason for this is said to be Pakistan not sending an equally stronger ODI squad than what an Indian squad features. Ahead of the Asia Cup 2023, when India and Pakistan could have potentially met three times, former head coach Ravi Shastri opened up on the quality of cricket and how Pakistan have come close to presenting their quality.

"I would say India start as favourites. This is their strongest team since 2011, this mix of players. And a captain who is seasoned, who understands the terrain better than most. Having said that, Pakistan have narrowed the gap. Seven-eight years (ago), there was a gap if you looked at the strength of both teams and man to man. But Pakistan have narrowed it down. They are a very good side, so you have to be on top of your game," Shastri told ESPNCricinfo.

We asked the same from our India TV users. On being asked "Has the India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry lost its charm over time?" most of them opined that the charm has lost. 69% of the voters voted yes, while 28% gave the answer in no. There were 3% of users who polled for Can't Say.



