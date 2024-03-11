India TV Poll Results: Has England's much-hyped Bazball strategy run out of steam against India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England cricket team.

England's Bazball seemingly hit a roadblock in Indian conditions against a side that hardly loses Test matches at home. The approach which brought them success at home, Pakistan and even New Zealand fell completely apart in India. They also could not win the Ashes and were able to draw it 2-2 at home after staging a comeback.

The likes of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and even Ben Stokes have not been able to get enough runs on their back in the last year and this year too. In the series against India, only one England player got above 400, while India had three players with 400 or more runs in the series.

They had their own moments but could not keep up with the kind of consistency needed for a win in India. England skipper Ben Stokes was disappointed with his team's loss but said that the team will use the 4-1 defeat as inspiration and become better players. "I have done a lot of India tours now. I am obviously disappointed with my performance for the team, but write this team off, write me off at your own peril," Stokes told the media after the defeat to India.

Meanwhile, the head coach McCullum said that England have been "exposed" by India and they require some "pretty deep thinking" to stay true to what they are. "Sometimes you can get away with things, but when you’re exposed in the way we have been in the back end of this series in particular, it does require some pretty deep thinking and some adjustment to make sure we’re staying true to what we believe in," McCullum told BBC Sport.

Notably, we asked our India TV readers of their views on whether the English side's steam ran out against India or not. On the question "Has England's much-hyped Bazball strategy run out of steam against India?" we received 7281 votes. 90% of the people were of the view that yes, it ran out of steam, while 6.3% of people voted for No. 3.7% of the voters voted for 'Can't Say'.

Total votes: 7281

Yes: 90%

No: 6.3%

Can't Say: 3.7%