India TV Poll Result: Should Yashasvi Jaiswal be included in the Indian cricket team for all three formats?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Yashasvi Jaiswal in a net session in Ranchi on February 21, 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal is enjoying a sensational start to his red-ball cricket having already scored tons of runs to cement his place in India's Test team as a first-choice opener after Rohit Sharma. The young batter has taken the ongoing Test series against England by storm with two centuries and one fifty in the first three matches.

The 22-year-old left-handed batter from Mumbai made his Test debut in July 2023 and has already become a crucial part of the Indian team. He scored two back-to-back double centuries in the last two Tests against England to help India take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series after losing the opener in Hyderabad.

Jaiswal also registered two fifties in his last three T20I innings and seemed to have secured a regular spot in the T20I team as well. Jaiswal has already registered 500-plus runs in T20Is with one century to his name and is likely to be part of the Indian team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

However, the youngster has yet to make his debut in ODIs despite having scored runs at a fifty-plus average in List A cricket. But considering the player's form across formats he is likely to make his debut in 50-over international cricket soon. But, will he cement a regular place in the ODI squad and perform consistently across all formats?

So, we took a poll to understand fans' opinions on Yashasvi Jaiswal's potential inclusion in the Indian cricket team for all three formats and they have a clear answer. Almost 8,000 people give their opinion on India TV's poll where 87% of fans believe that Jaiswal should be part of India's all three formats.

Only 9% of participants said that the player should not be part of all formats while the remaining 4% said they couldn't say. Indian fans are clearly enjoying Jaiswal's rapid rise in international cricket and are ready to witness a similar impact from the player in ODIs.

Jaiswal is leading the scoring chart in the ongoing series against England and has scored the highest 861 runs in 13 Test innings in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.