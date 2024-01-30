Tuesday, January 30, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India's Test record at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag

India's Test record at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag

Kuldeep Yadav and either Sarfaraz Khan or Rajat Patidar might play in the second Test at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium starting February 2.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: January 30, 2024 14:40 IST
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

After a shocking defeat in the first Test of the five-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, India are preparing to bounce back at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam which is going to host the 2nd Test.

India have a formidable record in Test cricket in Vizag. Team India have played two Tests at the venue and won both in convincing ways.

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium hosted its first-ever red-ball game in the international circuit when England played India in November 2016. The then-India captain Virat Kohli had led the team to a 246-run win over the tourists and was awarded the Player of the Match for his knocks of 167 and 81 in the first and the second innings respectively.

Ravichandran Ashwin bagged a fifer in the first innings of the game and therefore has fond memories of the venue.

Vizag hosted its second Test in October 2019 when India locked horns with South Africa in October 2019. Repeating their heroics from 2016, India mauled the Proteas by 203 runs after Mayank Agarwal scored a double hundred and Rohit Sharma racked up 176 in the first innings.

Ashwin was at the forefront of the action again as he bagged a seven-wicket haul in South Africa's first innings before Mohammed Shami snared a five-wicket haul in the second innings to make light work of the tourists. India registered a 203-run win at the end.

India squad for 2nd Test:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Saurabh Kumar.

Related Stories
West Indies sensation Shamar Joseph ruled out of ILT20

West Indies sensation Shamar Joseph ruled out of ILT20

Deepti Sharma and Beth Mooney register gains in ICC Women's T20I Rankings

Deepti Sharma and Beth Mooney register gains in ICC Women's T20I Rankings

Faf du Plessis gets irritated with Kieron Pollard's tactics during rain-affected SA20 clash | WATCH

Faf du Plessis gets irritated with Kieron Pollard's tactics during rain-affected SA20 clash | WATCH

England squad:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson

Support Staff:

Brendon McCullum, Paul Collingwood, Marcus Trescothick, Jeetan Patel, Neil Killeen

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News