IND v ENG: India set to receive KL Rahul boost as star batter likely to get fit in time for 3rd Test | Report

In what can be a piece of good news for the Indian team, KL Rahul could get fit in time for the India vs England third Test match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Rahul, who is suffering from pain in his right quadriceps, has been ruled out of the second Test in Visakhapatnam along with Ravindra Jadeja.

However, as per a report in Cricbuzz, India might be receiving a KL Rahul boost as the star batter could get fit in time for the third Test that starts eight days after the end of the second Test in Visakhapatnam. He is attached to the National Cricket Academy and it is believed that he will get fit in time for the Rajkot Test that starts on February 15. The long gap between the second and the third Test might pave the way for him to return to the side.

However, in a blow to the Indian team, Ravindra Jadeja is likely to be ruled out of the third Test, Cricbuzz added. Jadeja has reached the NCA for his rehab from the hamstring injury that he picked during the first Test. The report states that the Indian all-rounder is almost certain to miss the third Test while it may be 'remarkable' if he gets selected for the fourth Test in Ranchi as it takes four to eight weeks to recover from a hamstring issue.

India mull on Rahul's replacement

India are mulling over who can replace Rahul for the second Test. They have two strong candidates who can do the job in the form of Rajat Patidar and Sarfaraz Khan. While Patidar was included in the squad earlier when Kohli pulled out of the first two Tests due to personal reasons, Sarfaraz was called into the team when Rahul and Jadeja were ruled out of the second Test match.