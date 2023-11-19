IND vs AUS: India level Pakistan's 21-year-old world record during World Cup 2023 Final against Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India and Pakistan players.

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's India and Pat Cummins-led Australia look to add another chapter to their rich cricket history as the two giants lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the final of World Cup 2023. Double-time World champions India are gunning for their third glory while the Aussies are looking for a sixth title in their trophy cabinet.

Meanwhile, India have equalled Pakistan's world record in ODI cricket. This was the seventh time that the Indian team has gone with the same Playing XI in seven ODIs, which brought them level to Pakistan's world record of 2002.

Pakistan played with the same team for seven consecutive ODI games in 2002 and the Indian team has now gone with the same Playing XI for the seventh time during the World Cup 2023.

Most consecutive ODIs with the same Playing XI:

India - 7 times in 2023

Pakistan - 7 times in 2002

The Indian team last made a change in ODIs when Hardik Pandya got injured during the Bangladesh clash on October 19. That was India's 4th game in the tournament. The Men in Blue brought in Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami when Pandya got injured for the New Zealand game. Since then there have been no changes to the team. India faced New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Netherlands, New Zealand and Australia without a change to their team in World Cup 2023.

India bat first in World Cup final

The Indian cricket team has been asked to bat first in the World Cup 2023 final against Australia. Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first. "We are gonna have a bowl first. Looks like a dry wicket. Dew is a factor. It gets better to bat on. Tough start to the tournament, haven't really put a foot wrong ever since. It's all set up perfectly. We've played these guys a lot. Same team as the semi-final," Cummins said at toss.

Rohit Sharma said he however wanted to bat first. "I would have batted first. Looks a good pitch, big game, put runs on the board. It's going to be amazing, every time we play here, the crowd come out in large numbers. The biggest occasion in the cricketing event. We have to stay nice and calm. It's a dream come true to be captaining the team in the final. I know what lies in front of us. We need to play well and get the result. You got to make the right decisions on the field. That's something we've done consistently in the last 10 games. We are playing the same team," Sharma said at the toss.

