IND vs ENG 1st Test: India a side that always improves and bounces back, says Virat Kohli after defeat

Image Source : BCCI Virat Kohli bats during the day 5 of the India-England first Test in Chennai on Tuesday.

Despite a late fight by Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who top-scored for the team with a 104-ball 72, India were handed a big 227-run defeat on Day 5 of the opening Test by England in Chennai on Sunday.

Chasing a stiff target of 420 on the final day, India could only put 192 runs on the board and their innings was bundled out before the tea break as James Anderson (3/17) and Jack Leach (4/76) broke the backbone of Indian batting.

Speaking of the defeat, Kohli refused to back down after the loss and said the side will comeback stronger after reflecting on what went wrong during the course of the Test.

"We're always learning as a side. Test cricket is a grind. England were ready for the grind and were far more equipped. Firstly start off with good body language, understand the fields, and at the end of the day it's the mindset. As a side, we're a side that always improves and knows how to bounce back," he said at the post-match press conference.

Kohli further felt that England were more professional with their approach in the match while India's bowling failed to click collectively on a track that favoured them.

"It was a pretty slow wicket with not much happening in the first two days with the ball. You have to give credit where it's due and we have to understand the things that we've done decently in this game. England played far more professionally. You need your bowling unit to step up and perform more collectively," he said.