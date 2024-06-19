IND vs SA: Centurions Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur lead India to series win after high-scoring thriller

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Harmanpreet Kaur vs Smriti Mandhana during the 2nd ODI game against South Africa in Bengaluru on June 19, 2024

India women's cricket team pulled off a thrilling 4-run win in the second ODI game against South Africa to clinch the series win in Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 19. Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur's centuries helped India post a mammoth total of 325 and then Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar took two wickets each to restrict South Africa to 321.

In one of the most exciting games in 50-over cricket, record four different cricketers scored centuries, two from each team. The Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt smashed 135* but was not able to connect the shot when her team needed 5 runs for a win on the last ball of the game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Marianne Kapp also registered a brilliant knock of 114 off just 94 balls as South Africa almost pulled off a record-successful chase in women's ODI history. South Africa lost the first three wickets on just 67 but Wolvaardt and Kapp added 184 runs for the fourth wicket to take the game to the wire.

The pace all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar bowled a sensational last over as she dismissed Nadine de Klerk and Nondumiso Shangase on the back-to-back deliveries and denied Wolvaardt a big shot on the last ball.

Earlier in the game, India handed an ODI debut to pacer Arundhati Reddy after being forced to bat first. Young opener Shafali Verma's inconsistent form continued with another low-score knock. After early struggles, Smriti and Harmanpreet produced a potential match-defining 171-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Smriti pulled off her highest ODI score by smashing 136 off just 120 balls to equal legendary Mithali Raj's record for most ODI hundreds of 7 for India and Harmanpreet registered the fastest-ever century by an Indian batter in 87 balls in 50-over cricket. Harmanpreet remained unbeaten on 103* as India scored their third-highest ODI total and the highest on home soil.

India Women Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Asha Sobhana.

South Africa Women Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka.