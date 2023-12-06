IND-W vs ENG-W Live: When and where to watch India vs England T20 series for free on streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India women vs England women T20 series live streaming

The Indian women's cricket team will be back in action finally after a gap of more than two months as it kicks off its preparations for next year's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh. The Women in Blue will be hosting first England and then Australia at home, the two best teams in sub-continental conditions in what could serve as an ideal dress rehearsal for the tournament in October-November next year. The stars including skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana, both are back while there are a few young faces in the team.

Shreyanka Patil and Saika Ishaque, the stars from the Women's Premier League, who have done well in franchise leagues, domestic cricket and India A matches are two potential debutants while Titas Sadhu, the new kid on the block will be eager to showcase her skills against the best. With a few options at their disposal, India have an exciting team and if they are able to challenge and beat this England team while looking at all the options before the Australia series, nothing like it.

When and where to watch India vs England Women's T20 series live and for free on TV and OTT in India?

The India-England women's T20 series will kick off at 7 PM IST on Wednesday, December 6. All three matches of the T20 series will be live broadcasted on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD. The live streaming of the Indian women's T20 series against England will be available on the JioCinema app and website for free for all users.

Squads

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Kanika Ahuja, Yastika Bhatia, Minnu Mani

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Mahika Gaur, Sophia Dunkley, Bess Heath, Lauren Bell, Nat Sciver-Brunt

