IND-W vs ENG-W, 1st T20I: English skipper Nat Sciver to miss India series owing to mental health

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Nat Sciver in action

Highlights Nat Sciver was standing in as the captain for Heather Knight

Sciver feels that she has been playing too much international cricket and now deserves a break

Amy Jones has been named as the captain of the side

IND-W vs ENG-W, 1st T20I: The English women's cricket team right now finds itself in a bit of turmoil and also without a skipper for their white-ball series against India. Their regular skipper Heather Knight had earlier pulled out of the India series as she is still nursing a hip injury. Nat Sciver, being the senior pro was named as Knight's replacement but as of now the equation for England has changed yet again.

As per the English Cricket Board, Nat Sciver, who has been standing in for Knight has now left the team's camp in Durham and has returned home owing to her struggles related to mental health and well-being. As of now, Amy Jones has been named as the captain of the English team and a replacement will be called just before the second T20I match which will be played in Derby on Tuesday.

"I have been playing a lot of cricket over the past nine months and as of now, I am left emotionally fatigued. Our sport demands a lot from s and we always have to be up on our toes as of now, I am not in the state to deliver anything on the field. I also do not want to compromise my wellbeing. This is why I need to take some time off cricket so that I can focus on myself. I don't want the team to fall short on any parameter so this is why I have made this decision", said Sciver.

This is not the first time that Sciver would have captained England. Sciver had stood in for Heather Knight throughout their dismal Commonwealth Games campaign in which they managed to clinch bronze medal.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESNat Sciver ahead of the 2020 ICC T20I World Cup

T20I Series

Sept 10: 1st T20I, Chester-le-Street

1st T20I, Chester-le-Street Sept 13: 2nd T20I, Derby

2nd T20I, Derby Sept 15: 3rd T20I, Bristol

England Squad: Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (c), Freya Kemp, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.

Latest Cricket News