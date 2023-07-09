IND vs BAN 1st T20I: When and where to watch India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live on TV & streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : BCB TWITTER Indian women's team will take on Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series starting July 9 in Dhaka

The Indian team will finally take the field after more than four months, excluding the Women's Premier League (WPL) as they play for the first time since the Women's T20 World Cup in February earlier this year. Since the inaugural WPL ended in March, the players too haven't played a single game and will hope to get going starting from the first of the three T20Is against Bangladesh on Sunday, July 9.

The Indian team is on a tour of Bangladesh for three T20Is and as many ODIs and it will serve as a preparation for the Asian Games, which will be held in September in Hangzhou, China. The BCCI made some significant changes in the squad with the duo of Renuka Singh Thakur and Richa Gosh being notable absentees. There was no official update about both whether they were rested, injured, or dropped. Veteran pacer Shikha Pandey has been snubbed as well, which means it opened places for a few new players to get a look-in.

These six matches will give India a chance to look at their bench strength and will hope to achieve a clean sweep over the hosts Bangladesh.

When and where to watch IND-W vs BAN-W 1st T20I live in India on TV and streaming?

All three India-Bangladesh women's T20Is will take place at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur in Dhaka and will have a 1:30 PM IST start. Unfortunately, though the series won't have a telecast either on TV or on streaming in India. But the matches will be streamed on BCB's official YouTube and Facebook pages.

Squads

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Shanjida Akter, Salma Khatun, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Disha Biswas, Sultana Khatun, Shathi Rani

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Monica Patel, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Minnu Mani, Bareddy Anusha, Amanjot Kaur, Rashi Kanojiya, Uma Chetry

