IND vs ZIM ODI Series: KL Rahul clarifies absence from Zimbabwe tour

In the 15-member Indian squad announced for India's tour to Zimbabwe, the star opener KL Rahul missed the cut after aggravating his hamstring injury, a development which could potentially jeopardize his T20 World Cup chances.

It is understood that Rahul hasn't yet recovered despite undergoing a successful sports hernia surgery for a lower abdominal injury. His hamstring also remains sore.

India is set to play a three-match ODI series scheduled on the 18th, 20th, and 22nd of August.

"I wanted to clarify a couple of things about my health and fitness. My surgery in June was successful and I had begun my training with hope of returning to national duty for the tour of West Indies. Unfortunately, as I was returning to full fitness, I tested positive for Covid 19," he tweeted.

He expressed hope of coming back for the Asia Cup in UAE.

"This naturally pushes things back by a couple of weeks but I aim to recover as quickly as possible and be available for selection as quickly as I can," he further wrote.

"To represent the country is the highest honour and I cannot wait to get out there back in blue."

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya have all been rested from the tour as ODIs aren't the top priority for the side with less than three months left for the World T20.

Most of the players who had been part of the set-up have been picked with rookie Rahul Tripathi, after being part of the squad in Ireland T20Is, getting his maiden call up to the ODI side.

India's squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

