IND vs WI: Jaydev Unadkat creates history, makes a comeback in ODIs after 3539 days

Jaydev Unadkat last played an ODI for India back in November 2013 against the West Indies. He has made it to India's playing XI in the third and final ODI against the Caribbean side.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: August 01, 2023 19:57 IST
Jaydev Unadkat, IND vs WI
Image Source : TWITTER Jaydev Unadkat last played an ODI back in November 2013

India are currently playing against the West Indies in the third and final ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad. It is the deciding One-Day International with the series locked at 1-1 as the Caribbean side made a comeback and levelled the series. Meanwhile, India continued to experiment ahead of the World Cup as they rested the superstar duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who missed the second ODI as well.

Even then, the visitors made two changes with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jaydev Unadkat getting a game while Umran Malik and Axar Patel made way for them. Meanwhile, Unadkat is playing his first ODI since November 2013 against the West Indies. He is playing this format for India after staggering gap of 3539 days. This is a record for an Indian player with longest gap between two ODIs.

Earlier, Robin Singh held the record with the gap of seven years and 230 days between two ODIs. But now Unadkat is at the top of the list among Indians having played an ODI after 9 years and 210 days. Leg-spinner is at the third position with 6 years and 160 days gap between the two ODIs he played. He had played an ODI for the first time in September 2009 after featuring in the format for India in April 2003.

Next in this list is Parthiv Patel, the wicketkeeper, who made it to the playing XI of India in ODIs after a gap of six years and 133 days while Robin Uthappa did it after a huge gap of five years and 344 days.

Indian players with longest gap between two ODIs
Player Gap between two ODIs
Jaydev Unadkat 9 years 252 days
Robin Singh 7 years 230 days
Amit Mishra 6 years 160 days
Parthiv Patel 6 years 133 days
Robin Uthappa 5 years 344 days

Meanwhile, Jaydev Unadkat is at the 8th position in the all time list of the players with longest gap between two ODIs played. Jeff Wilson of New Zealand is at the top in this list as he played an ODI for his country after a gap of 11 years and 331 days.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

