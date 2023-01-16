IND vs SL | Sri Lanka Cricket seeks report from Team manager on team's record loss vs India in 3rd ODI

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sri Lanka suffered a record loss of 317 runs against India in 3rd ODI

IND vs SL | Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is seeking reasons for the team's record loss against India in the 3rd and final ODI of the three-match series in Thiruvananthapuram. The islanders lost the 3rd ODI by a record margin of 317 runs against India and drew a blank in the win column in the series. Dasun Shanaka's side was chasing 391 run target and got folded for just 73.

After this loss, Sri Lanka Cricket released a statement seeking a report from the team manager on the heavy loss. "Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has directed the Manager of the National Team to submit a report pertaining to Sri Lanka’s heavy defeat faced against India in the 3rd ODI, which was played on the 15th January 2023 at Thiruvananthapuram," SLC wrote in its statement. The statement also added that the report on the loss should also include "views of the Captain, the Head Coach, and the Selection Panel and also the Team Manager pertaining to the loss." The Board asked the manager to submit the report within 5 days so that it can "review and understand the background to the team’s dismal performances during the final ODI, which it lost by 317 runs after being bowled out in 22 overs."

The Indian Cricket team was on song in the 3rd ODI. They dominated in both departments. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill starred with the bat, while Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for India. For his scintillating 46th ODI ton and a brilliant series, Kohli was adjudged both Player of the match and Player of the series.

Batting first, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill's brilliant tons took India to a massive 390-run total. Rohit Sharma missed out on the opportunity to play big innings as he got out for 42. Gill carried his form and smashed a ton after a fifty in the 1st ODI. He hit 116 off 97 balls. Meanwhile, Kohli smashed his 46th ODI ton as he went on to hit 166 off 110 balls. In reply, Sri Lanka were never in the chase. They were simply outclassed by some brilliant bowling by the Indians. Mohammed Siraj led the bowling attack as he scalped 4 wickets. Sri Lanka were brought 9 down at 73 and the last batter Ashen Bandara could not come out due to injury, which gave India the victory.

Biggest margin wins in ODI Cricket

India- 317-run win against Sri Lanka in 2023

New Zealand- 290-run win against Ireland in 2008

Australia- 275-run win against Afghanistan in 2015

South Africa- 272-run win against Zimbabwe in 2010

South Africa- 258-run win against Sri Lanka in 2012

