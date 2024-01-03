WATCH: Kohli tells Siraj to bowl full to get Jansen, bowler delivers as fans hail 'best Indian Test captain'

Wednesday, January 03, 2024
     
Virat Kohli was born to play Test cricket given he is the best captain for India in the format and even though he is not leading the side anymore, he keeps finding ways to impact the game. The second Test saw Kohli, the genius reader of the game when India bowled out South Africa for 55.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: January 03, 2024 16:49 IST
Mohammed Siraj was running riot at the Newlands in Cape Town having already taken four wickets on Day 1 in the first session of the second Test against South Africa on Wednesday, January 3. Siraj had just gotten David Bedingham out, who smashed a fifty on his debut in the last game and there was Virat Kohli in slips suggesting something. What would Kohli suggest Siraj, who was breathing fire already and getting the wickets without too much sweat that would help him do something different?

Here he was, the former Indian captain in the slips asking Siraj to make Jansen play by crouching low. Kohli was constantly with actions suggesting Siraj to get the ball move away from the batter on a fuller length. The next delivery after Bendingham's wicket, Siraj bowled exactly where Kohli suggested him to bowl but Jansen, who was coming off an 84*, was ready. The next delivery was on a good length and Jansen defended it.

However, it didn't take long for the Kohli-Siraj plan to work. On the fifth delivery of the over, Siraj got the ball to pitch in that full-length area, just moved it a touch away from Jansen and the batter could only get an outside edge straight into the hands of the wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

Watch the video here:

The fans couldn't hold themselves back. An outpour of emotions flooded social media as they couldn't stop hailing the best Indian Test captain. Here are some of the reactions:

Jansen was Siraj's fifth victim before he got the last recognised batter in Kyle Verreyne to end up with figures of 6/15, his career best in Test cricket. 55 was the lowest team score against India in Test cricket as India were right on top after losing the toss.

