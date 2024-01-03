Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Virat Kohli acknowledged Keshav Maharaj's entry as 'Ram Siya Ram' song played in the backdrop

Virat Kohli was in some mood on the first day of the second Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town. It helped that India were all over the South African team, bowling them out for a paltry 55 and hence the mood in the whole camp was great and Kohli enjoyed it to the fullest. From suggesting where to bowl to the batters to Mohammed Siraj to gestures ranging from funny to weird to topical, Kohli didn't let the entertainment quotient go down.

One of the moments of the day was when Kohli gestured 'bow and arrow' and folded his hands probably as soon as Keshav Maharaj came to bat. 'Ram Siya Ram' song has become a certainty whenever Maharaj is in action since the left-arm spinner is a Hindu devotee. That's why, Kohli probably in that reference made those gestures which have gone viral on the internet.

However, it wasn't a pleasant outing with the bat for Maharaj as he scored just three runs and was rushed by Mukesh Kumar on a short ball as he handed a simple catch to short mid-wicket fielder Jasprit Bumrah. South Africa were skittled out for their lowest Test score against India with Mohammed Siraj taking six wickets and Mukesh and Bumrah chipping in with a couple of wickets each.

India started well with the bat but Nandre Burger ensured that the visitors were never in the driver's seat even though the lead went past 100 for them. Kohli and KL Rahul looked to be taking India to safer shores before 15 minutes of madness saw the visitors go from 153/4 to 153 all out, losing six wickets in 11 balls without scoring a single run. India did take a 98-run lead but the bowlers will have to do the job once again.