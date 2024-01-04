Jasprit Bumrah leaves behind Warne, Anderson in elite list with 6-fer on a record-breaking day in Cape Town

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI TWITTER Jasprit Bumrah bagged his 9th five-wicket haul in Tests and third in South Africa as the Proteas were bowled out for 176 in the second innings

Jasprit Bumrah since his comeback from injury has been in tremendous touch and even though it took a few days for him to get back to his best with the red-ball, thankfully for India, he found form at the right time as he registered his third 6-wicket haul in Test cricket as the visitors bowled out South Africa for 176 in the second innings of the series decider in Cape Town. This was Bumrah's third five-wicket haul in South Africa and second in Cape Town, where he made his Test debut six years ago in 2018.

Bumrah ended with the figures of 6/61 with Mukesh Kumar picking up a couple of wickets and Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna taking one each as South Africa set a target of 79 runs for India to chase to win the second Test and level the series. Bumrah's figures meant he is now third on the list of Indian bowlers with the most wickets in South Africa (38) as he left Mohammed Shami behind, who has 35 wickets to his name in the rainbow nation.

Bumrah now also has the second most wickets for a visiting bowler at Newlands in Cape Town (18) as he left behind the likes of Shane Warne (17) and James Anderson with England's Colin Blythe being at the top with 25 scalps at this venue.

Visiting bowlers with most Test wickets in Cape Town

25 - Colin Blythe (England)

18 - Jasprit Bumrah (India)

17 - Shane Warne (Australia)

16 - James Anderson (England)

15 - Johnny Briggs (England)

India bowlers with most Tests wickets in South Africa

45 (in 24 innings) - Anil Kumble

43 (in 16 innings) - Javagal Srinath

38* (in 15 innings) - Jasprit Bumrah

35 (in 16 innings) - Mohammed Shami

30 (in 15 innings) - Zaheer Khan

Bumrah ended up with eight wickets in the match while Mohammed Siraj has seven wickets to show for including his career-best 6/15 in the first innings, which helped India bowl out the hosts for just 55.