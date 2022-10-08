IND vs SA: India can field four-five proper international sides - Keshav Maharaj

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Team India

India is set to play the second ODI of the three-match series against South Africa on Sunday. There may be no Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli but the ODI side under Shikhar Dhawan is still world class, said South Africa's Keshav Maharaj.

"I would not call it a second string Indian side. India have so much talent that they can field four-five proper international sides," Maharaj said on the eve of the second ODI.

"Having said that, a lot of the guys have IPL and have international experience. There are world class performers out there."

The Proteas are leading the series 0-1 after winning the first ODI by nine runs in Lucknow on Thursday.

"It's always nice to play well against India. Obviously, you want to prepare yourself. They have a world class batting lineup," Maharaj said.

Tabraiz Shamsi, who was once the No 1 T20I bowler in the world, looked out of sorts in the series opener as he was taken to the cleaners by the Indian batters. He returned with figures of 1/89 from his eight overs.

But Maharaj backed Shamsi, saying the Lucknow match was a rare off day for the left-arm wrist spinner.

"I don't think he really had a poor outing. Figures don't exactly tell you the true reflection of the way someone bowled.

"The Indian batters had to take on someone and unfortunately it was him on the day. I thought he held his nerve really well at the back-end," Maharaj said.

"Obviously, picked up crucial wickets to open up. I don't think his form is a concern. It's only a matter of time till he bounces back. We know what he is capable of."

India squad for the South Africa ODI series:

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar

