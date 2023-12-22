IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Sai Sudharsan takes gravity-defying catch to turn tables in series decider | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sai Sudharsan.

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Sai Sudharsan displayed brilliant acrobatic skills to take a blinder of a catch in the India vs South Africa ODI series decider at Paarl. KL Rahul's men defeated the Aiden Markram-led outfit by a margin of 78 runs as the visitors secured a rare series win at Proteas' home. Staring down the defeat at one point, the bowlers made a stunning comeback to bowl the hosts out for 218 in their chase of 297.

While Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh showed class with the bat and ball, fielders ensured to peg the Proteas down. Rising youngster Sudharsan displayed brilliance on the field when he made a full-stretch dive to defy gravity and take a terrific catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen.

Watch the Video here:

The catch proved to be a crucial juncture in India's defence as it pushed South Africa further down in the second innings. The Proteas needed 123 runs from 107 balls and had the likes of David Miller and Klaasen at the crease. The visitors made a comeback into the match with the wicket of half-centurion Tony de Zorzi, who went back when the Proteas needed 131 runs. However, the 5th wicket in the form of Klaasen was crucial as it separated the dangerous pair of the wicket-keeper batter and Miller. The Proteas further slipped. From 174/4, they got bowled out for 218.

The first innings saw the Indians score 296 runs on the back of a maiden International century from Sanju Samson. While the wickets were falling in front of him, Samson played a brilliant anchor knock of 108 runs from 114 balls.

In the bowling department, Arshdeep Singh starred with a four-wicket haul. He also took a fifer in the first ODI. With this win, India secured the series 2-1.

Latest Cricket News