IND vs SA 1st ODI: If given an opportunity, it will be an honour to captain India, says Jasprit Bumrah

With Virat Kohli's captaincy tenure in all formats coming to an end following his resignation from Test leadership, there are questions about who could be his long-term successor considering that Rohit Sharma will be 35 next year.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
PAARL Updated on: January 17, 2022 17:03 IST
Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli during India's white-ball match (File photo)
Image Source : GETTY

Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli during India's white-ball match (File photo) 

Highlights

  • Jasprit Bumrah has been appointed as the vice-captain for India during IND-SA ODI series.
  • KL Rahul will be leading India's side in the 50-over games against the Proteas.

India's bowling quick- Jasprit Bumrah on Monday said he is open to the idea of leading the Indian side, if the opportunity knocks at his doors in near future. 

With Virat Kohli's captaincy tenure in all formats coming to an end following his resignation from Test leadership, there are questions about who could be his long-term successor considering that Rohit Sharma will be 35 next year.

"If given an opportunity, it will be an honour and I don't see any player would say no and I am no different.

Be it any leadership group, I always look to contribute however I can, to the best of my abilities," Bumrah replied to a query from PTI in a press conference ahead of the ODI series against South Africa starting Wednesday.

Bumrah would be the vice-captain during the series and said taking responsibility and helping teammates comes naturally to him.

"I look at this situation in the same manner...taking responsibility and talking to players and helping them out has always been my approach and it will always be my approach going further keeping any situation in mind."

Bumrah also said that the team respects Kohli's decision to give up Test captaincy and was duly informed by the star batter.

- With inputs from PTI

