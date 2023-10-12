IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Rain to play spoilsport as IMD predicts light showers in Ahmedabad on October 14

Follow us on Image Source : AP Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 3, 2023

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a rain forecast for the highly-anticipated India's ICC World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan. Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is set to host the biggest game in the cricket world but fans might witness a rain playing spoilsport on October 14.

The Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad suggests cloudy weather on Saturday and light showers during game time. There was no early rain forecast for the India vs Pakistan World Cup game but the IMD report predicts light showers at isolated places in the Ahmedabad district for the next five days.

“While the weather is expected to remain dry during the next five days in Gujarat, light showers may occur at isolated places in Ahmedabad district on October 14. The atmosphere will remain cloudy. The next day, light rains may occur in Ahmedabad and other northern districts, such as Banaskantha, Sabarkantha and Arvalli," Manorama Mohanty, director of the Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad was quoted saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, both India and Pakistan kicked off their World Cup 2023 campaign with two wins from the opening two games. India defeated five-time champions Australia in the opening game and then thrashed Afghanistan in Delhi. Pakistan started the tournament with an easy 81-run win and then chased down a record 345 runs against Sri Lanka to warn their opponents. Rohit Sharma-led side maintains a 100% winning record against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup history with seven wins and are favourites to make it eight in the upcoming game.

India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav

Pakistan World Cup squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim

Latest Cricket News