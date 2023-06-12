IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 match on October 15, India to play at nine venues as per draft schedule - Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India vs Pakistan WC 23 match is set to be played on October 15

There has been an unprecedented delay over the schedule of the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. BCCI Secrtary Jay Shah had stated that it will be announced during the course of the WTC Final between India and Australia that concluded on Sunday (June 11). But the World Cup schedule is expected to be announced this week now and the draft version is ready now.

According to ESPNCricinfo, team India is set to play at nine venues and will start their campaign against Austalia in Chennai on October 8. The marquee India vs Pakistan game seems set to take place on October 15 at the iconic Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad in front of 1 lakh spectators. Meanwhile, the final will also take place at the same venue.

The draft version didn't include the venues for the semi-finals but they are most likely to be played on November 15 and 16. Coming back to India's itinerary, among other crucial games, Dharamsala will host the game against New Zealand while India will face England in Lucknow. India will end their league matches on November 11 in Bengaluru with a game against a qualifier team.

Among other teams, Pakistan will be playing their matches on five venues as per draft version. They will start their campaign with matches against two qualifying teams on October 6 and 12 respectively in Hyderabad. The Men in Geen will end their campaign on November 12 against England in Kolkata. The official announcement is expected soon now with the fans overseas growing desperate to make travel arrangements even as there has been no update on tickets.

India's World Cup schedule as per draft version:

Ind vs Aus, Oct 8, Chennai

Ind vs Afg, Oct 11, Delhi

Ind vs Pak, Oct 15, Ahmedabad

Ind vs Ban, Oct 19, Pune

Ind vs NZ, Oct 22, Dharamsala

Ind vs Eng, Oct 29, Lucknow

Ind vs qualifier, Nov 2, Mumbai

Ind vs SA, Nov 5, Kolkata

Ind vs qualifier, Nov 11, Bengaluru

