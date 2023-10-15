IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma hold hands as team India receives rousing welcome at hotel | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER SCREENGRAB Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma at team hotel

The Indian Cricket Team garnered huge praise for their thumping win over Pakistan in the ODI World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma's men defeated their arch-rivals in a one-sided game at the Narendra Modi Stadium to remain unscathed at the World Cup 2023. The players received a warm welcome at the team hotel.

In a video being circulated on social media, former India captain Virat Kohli can be seen walking with his wife Anushka Sharma holding her hand upon arrival at the team hotel. He then goes up to meet the wives of other players. The batting icon hugs Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh after a handshake and then meets Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi and Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba.

Watch the video here:

Notably, the rest of the Indian players also entered the video frame and were in smiles as was the head coach Rahul Dravid.

India blew Pakistan away

The Men in Blue blew away Pakistan in a lopsided affair at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to keep their unbeaten run against the arch-rivals and also in the 2023 tournament intact. India have now won 8 matches in a row against Pakistan in ODI World Cup history. They have also won three back-to-back games in the ongoing edition of the marquee event.

Rohit Sharma's brigade holds the top spot in the World Cup points table, while New Zealand follow them in second. South Africa hold the third spot.

