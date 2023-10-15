Sunday, October 15, 2023
     
  5. If your uncle's son has asked you...: Wasim Akram slams Babar for getting Kohli's shirt after loss to India

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram expressed his displeasure at the public meeting of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam after the Men in Green suffered a brutal 7-wicket loss in the World Cup 2023 match against India. Akram said that Babar could have gotten Kohli's shirts privately too.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: October 15, 2023 14:35 IST
Wasim Akram has come down heavily on Pakistan skipper Babar
Image Source : SCREENGRAB/GETTY Wasim Akram has come down heavily on Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for receiving Virat Kohli's shirts publicly

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram expressed his disapproval of Babar Azam receiving Indian superstar Virat Kohli's signed jersey publicly after suffering a 7-wicket hammering against India in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 14 in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Akram was critical of Babar receiving Kohli's signed shirts on camera saying that it didn't give a great look given his side just lost a match against India, that too by a big margin.

Speaking on A-Sports, Akram said that it could have been done privately as well. "That's what I exactly said when I saw the picture [getting the shirts publicly, not privately]," Akram said. "Today was not the day to do this. If you want to do it - (agar chache ke puttar ne keh diya hai ki t-shirt chahiye kohli ki) if your uncle's son has asked you to get Kohli's shirt - then do it after the game in the dressing room," he said.

It was a heartwarming video and gesture from Kohli as he presented his autographed jerseys to Babar, who was keen to listen to the Indian batting stalwart.

Babar finally saw a resurgence in form as he scored a fifty after two low scores in the first two games of the World Cup. However, the middle-order, which starred in the record run-chase against Sri Lanka didn't turn up as Pakistan lost eight wickets for 35 ruins. The bowling has been struggling already and before facing Australia in their next game, Pakistan will hope to be at the best as the five-time champions have lost two games already and will be hungry to get a few points on the board.

India chased down the target in just 30.3 overs with skipper Rohit Sharma scoring 63-ball 86. India are currently at the top of the table with six points in three games.

