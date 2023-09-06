Wednesday, September 06, 2023
     
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Weather Forecast: Meteorological department provides major update for Super 4 match

"The western province could receive a bit of rain, but after September 9, it would be sunny and cloudy but with very little rain," Sri Lanka's Meteorological department said.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 06, 2023 17:05 IST
R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo hosts five Super 4 matches
R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo hosts five Super 4 matches

In a positive update for the fans, Sri Lanka's Meteorological Department predicted a rain-free weather forecast for India's Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Pakistan on Wednesday, September 6. India's opening two matches in Pallekele were interrupted by the weather while the threat of rain continues to loom over Super 4 round matches in Colombo starting on September 9.

Indian cricket team's opening game against Pakistan was washed out due to rain with both teams settling for the point. India's next game against Nepal also saw a rain interruption but India pulled off a 10-wicket win on the DLS method to secure the qualification for the Super 4 round. Fans were critical of the poor organization by the Asian Cricket Council and their plans for potential venue selection. 

Athula Karunanayake, the Sri Lanka Meteorological Department director-general, revealed that the western province witnessed heavy rain in the last two weeks but added that the weather will be sunny after September 9. 

"During this time of the year, which is the end of the southwest monsoon period, the southwestern part of Sri Lanka receives more rainfall," Athula Karunanayake told PTI TV on Wednesday. "In the last two weeks, we witnessed more rain in the western province. The western province could receive a bit of rain, but after September 9, it would be sunny and cloudy but with very little rain."

India Tv - Colombo Weather

Colombo Weather

Sri Lanka play Bangladesh in the first match at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on September 9 and India clash against Pakistan in their first Super 4 game at the venue on September 10. According to a current Google Weather (On Sep 6) there is almost a 70% chance of rain during the Super 4 round and during the final match on September 17. But Karunanayake stated that the weather in the western province during the final is expected to be rain-free.

"In the coming week, the western province could get a few showers but by September 17, the day the Asia Cup final will be played, rains are expected to subside," said Karunanayake.

(Source - PTI)

