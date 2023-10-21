IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Head-to-head record in ODIs, New Zealand dominate in WC encounters

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India vs New Zealand face 10th time in ODI World Cup history

India and New Zealand clash in the crucial 21st match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at Dharamsala's Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday, October 22. Both sides are the only teams without a loss after four games each in the tournament and face each other for the 10th time in the World Cup.

New Zealand thrashed Afghanistan by 149 runs in their last game and took the top spot in the points table with eight points. India also recorded an easy seven-wicket win against Bangladesh in their last match to keep their winning run alive. Virat Kohli scored a sensational unbeaten century against Bangladesh and holds impressive records against New Zealand in ODIs.

India vs New Zealand Head-to-head record in ODIs and ODI World Cup:

Indian team is enjoying a great run against New Zealand in ODIs lately and enter this game as favourites. India recorded a 3-0 win in the most recent bilateral ODI series against New Zealand at home in January and haven't lost a game in the last five encounters. However, the Black Caps have also won five of the last ten ODI encounters against the tournament host but haven't won in India in the last three years.

India slightly lead the head-to-head record against New Zealand with 58 wins in 116 ODI encounters and the latter have triumphed in 50 games so far. Eight matches produced no results, including in the ODI World Cup group-stage game in 2019.

Matches Played India Won New Zealand Won No Result 116 58 50 8

India slightly hold a command in the bilateral ODI series but New Zealand clearly dominate in the ODI World Cup encounters. New Zealand famously defeated India by 18 runs in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup and have won five of nine encounters between the two giants. India's last ODI World Cup win against New Zealand came in 2003 when Zaheer Khan gave the Men in Blue a huge seven-wicket win at Centurion.

Matches Played India Won New Zealand Won No Result 9 5 3 1

India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (ruled out due to injury)

New Zealand World Cup squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips (wk), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Kane Williamson (ruled out due to injury)

