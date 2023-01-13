IND vs NZ T20I Series: India squad announced; Rohit, Virat miss cut

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/TWITTER Team India

BCCI on Friday, has announced squad for India's upcoming T20I series starting from the 27th of January against New Zealand. While Hardik Pandya will lead the men in blue, Suryakumar Yadav is named as the vice-captain. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have missed the cut in the team.

While Ravindra Jadeja's inclusion is subject to fitness, KL Rahul and Axar Patel are excluded due to family commitments.

Full squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Y Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar

The three T20Is will be played at Ranchi, Lucknow and Ahmedabad on January 27, January 29 and February 1, respectively.

