IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli lavishes praise on Shubman Gill, shares heartfelt Instagram story

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Shubman Gill as of now is batting on auto-pilot mode. He has been scoring runs for fun and the opposition has failed to find a way to contain him. Gill had been a part of the Indian Test team for quite sometime, but he had to wait to cement his place in the Indian team as far as the white ball game is concerned. In the 3rd T20I against New Zealand, which was also the series decider, Gill shattered multiple records as he raced away to his maiden T20I hundred.

The Gujarat Titans opener scored a stellar 126* off 63 deliveries. The youngster scored at a strike rate of 200.00 and hit 7 sixes and 12 boundaries. The conditions in Ahmedabad certainly weren't as tough as they were in Lucknow during the second T20I, but the Kiwi pacers kept on dismissing Indian batters at regular intervals, but Gill on the other hand was absolutely rock solid. The Punjab-based batter took on the Kiwi bowlers with ease and powered India to a mammoth total of 234/4 in their quota of 20 overs. Shubman Gill's knock in the 3rd T20I has caught Virat Kohli's attention. The former India captain has always been in awe of Gill's batting prowess and their friendly exchanges on Instagram have been nothing but heart-warming. After Gill's magnificent knock, Kohli shared a heartfelt post on his official Instagram handle and stated that he is the next big thing.

Virat Kohli's Instagram story for Shubman Gill

Image Source : TWITTER (@VIRAT.KOHLI)Virat Kohli's Instagram story for Shubman Gill

Interestingly Shubman Gill became only the fifth player after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Suresh Raina to have centuries across all formats for team India. Gill with his knock of 126 runs also surpassed Virat Kohli's record of having the highest individual score for India in the shortest format of the game. Last year in the Asia Cup Virat scored 122* against Afghanistan. As of now, Shubman Gill has played 6 T20Is and has scored 202 runs at an average of 40.4. The youngster has a strike rate of 165.57 and he has 1 T20I century to his name.

