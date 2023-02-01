IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Gill becomes only fifth player to make 'THIS' record, joins Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shubman Gill scores stellar hundred against New Zealand

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Shubman Gill has been magnificent this year. The youngster has come to his own and he has been making runs for fun. Shubman Gill had been a part of India's Test side for quite some time but he was not getting his rhythm right in the white ball games. Things changed for Shubman and he has been at the top of his game this year. The Gujarat Titans opener has scored a total of 567 runs in only six ODIs.

Shubman Gill's record

Gill with this stunning century has now become the fifth Indian player to have scored a century in every format of the game. Gill has scored 4 ODI tons, 1 T20I ton, and 1 Test ton. He joins the elite list that features (27 Test tons, 46 ODI tons, and 1 T20I ton), Rohit Sharma (8 Test tons, 30 ODI tons, and 4 T20I tons), Suresh Raina (1 Test ton, 5 ODI tons, and 1 T20I ton) and KL Rahul (7 Test tons, 5 ODI tons and 2 T20I tons).

Shubman Gill, after proving prowess in the Test and the ODI format has now stamped his authority in the shortest format of the game, the T20I format. In the third T20I that was being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Shubman Gill left the Kiwis stunned. Gill scored 126* off 63 deliveries. The youngster held his nerves and kept going despite wickets falling at the other end. Shubman Gill scored his maiden 100 and he has also surpassed Virat Kohli's record for highest individual score for India in T20Is. Gill will 126* surpassed Virat Kohli's 122* that he scored against Afghanistan in Asia Cup last year.

India XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner

