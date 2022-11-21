IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about McLean Park, Napier

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV McLean Park, Napier

After the first T20I getting washed out and the men in blue winning the second game, India and New Zealand are all set to take on each other in the 3rd T20I of the three-match series on November 22, Tuesday. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - McLean Park, Napier.

Pitch Report - IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I

The average 1st innings total at this venue is 171. It drops down to 151 in the 2nd innings. The deck at McLean Park, Napier is generally great for batting, and you get proper value for the shots you play. Come the 3rd T20I, that shall continue to be the case.

The pitch can sometimes get slower as the game progresses, but all in all, it is good for batting, and the bowlers need to depend on a lot of variations to stop the run flow.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 5 matches played at this venue, 2 have been won by the team batting first, and the team chasing has won thrice. The ground is favourable for the team bowling first, and if common sense prevails, the skipper winning the toss might want to bowl first.

McLean Park, Napier - The Numbers Game

Basic T20 Stats

Total matches: 5

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won bowling first: 3

Average T20 Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 171

Average 2nd Inns scores: 151

Score Stats for T20 matches

The highest total recorded: 241/3 (20 overs) by ENG vs NZ

The lowest total recorded: 165/10 by NZ vs ENG

The highest score chased: 177/6 by PAK vs NZ

The lowest score defended: 173/5 by NZ vs BAN

Full Squads -

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

India: Hardik Pandya (captain), Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

