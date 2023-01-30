IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch India vs New Zealand on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI The series is currently poised at 1-1.

India and New Zealand are all set to face off in the 3rd and final T20I in Ahmedabad. With the series nicely poised at 1-1, the third one promises to be an absolute cracker. Before we deep dive into all the action, here are the live streaming details of the match.

When will India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I take place?

The 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand will be held on the 1st of February, Wednesday.

Where will India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I take place?

The 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

When will India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I start?

The 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand will start at 7:00 PM (IST). Toss will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I on TV?

Live streaming of the 3rd T20I between India vs New Zealand match will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I online?

Live streaming of the 3rd T20I between India vs New Zealand match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Full Squads

New Zealand Squad

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Rippon, Dane Cleaver, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister

India Squad

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw

