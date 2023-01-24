IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma equals Ricky Ponting's ODI record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma equals Ricky Ponting's record

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Holkar Stadium, Indore has been witness to carnage, a stunning display of batting prowess by none other than the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. Finally, he has ended up scoring his 30th international ODI ton after a long haul of 1101 days. His last ODI century came against Australia on January 19, 2020, in Bangalore and since then, Rohit has been bereft of his much-awaited 30th international ton.

Interestingly, Rohit always looked in great touch this year, but he always failed to convert them to a big score. He always knew that there was a big score around the corner and he has finally breached that landmark. This is skipper Sharma's 30th ODI ton and he has now equalled former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting's record of 30 ODI tons. As of now, Rohit is just behind his compatriots Virat Kohli (46 ODI centuries) and Sachin Tendulkar (49 ODI centuries). Rohit Sharma also holds the record for the highest individual score made by any batter in the 50-over format. Rohit scored 264 against Sri Lanka in the year 2014 and since then, whenever he scores a century, there is always an expectation that he will go on and score a double century.

Rohit scored a stellar 100 off 83 deliveries. He scored at a strike rate of 120.5 and scored freely all around the park with all his might. The Indian skipper hit 9 boundaries and 6 sixes. Before this Rohit struggled to convert his fifties into hundreds but today he came out with some intent and he made the Kiwi bowlers pay.

India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

