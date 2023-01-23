IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Pitch report to records - Here's everything about Holkar Stadium, Indore

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Holkar Stadium, Indore: Pitch Report

India and New Zealand are all set to face off for the final time in the ODI series. Rohit Sharma's men have already sealed the series but the Kiwis would want to put up a good show, eyeing at least a solitary win. For Men in Blue though, an opportunity to whitewash the visitors awaits.

Before we deep dive into all the action, here is everything you need to know about Holkar Stadium, Indore.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Holkar Stadium is a graveyard for bowlers and a paradise for batters. The ground is really small to begin with, and that makes six-hitting easy. The average 1st innings score after five international games here is a massive 307, which drops down to 262 in the 2nd innings.

Expect a run-fest in Indore as the pitch doesn't provide any help for bowlers whatsoever.

Will Toss Matter?

In 5 matches played at this venue, three have been won by the team's batting first. With dew around, whoever wins the toss, might want to bowl first, but it won't be a win the toss, win the match kind of decision.

Basic Stats

Total matches: 5

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won bowling first: 2

Average Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 307

Average 2nd Inns scores: 262

Score Stats

Highest total recorded: 418/5 by IND vs WI

Lowest total recorded: 225/10 by RSA vs IND

Highest score chased 294/5 by IND vs AUS

Lowest score defended: 247/9 by IND vs RSA

Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell [for Matt Henry], Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

