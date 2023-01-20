IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Weather Report - What role will weather play in India vs New Zealand match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs NZ - Weather Report

Team India will face Ne Zealand again in the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday. The game will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. India won the first match by 12 runs. While the men in blue will eye want to clinch the series, the kiwis will aim to level series. After the ODIs, both teams will play a three-match T20I series beginning from January 27.

Here's all you need to know about the weather forecast of the second match -

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is negligible possibility of rain to interrupt the match and a cover cloud cover of less than 31% is expected in the second ODI.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be ideally humid throughout the match and the humidity is predicted to fluctuate around 31% to 57% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 29 degrees celsius at the beginning of the game and is expected to reduce to 21 degrees celsius towards the end. A cloud cover between 0% to 31% is expected throughout the match.​​​

What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match as the weather will be humid and dew will also play a crucial role. The team that wins the toss will want to opt bowling first, considering the weather.

What are the full squads?

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell [for Matt Henry], Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

