IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Shubman Gill powers India to victory in thriller against New Zealand

India finally defeated New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series. Team India registered a win by 12 runs in the nail-biting thriller on Wednesday.

Shubman Gill smashed a double ton in the game to play a significant role in leading India to set a decent total of 350 runs. On the other hand, New Zealand lost the sixth wicket at the score of 131 in the 29th over. By this point, the match was in India's grasp. From here the partnership of Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner started and with the passage of time,the tables seemed to turn.

Gill's double century also started to look pale in front of the batting of these two. Together these two batsmen took New Zealand's total to 293 for 45.4 overs when this partnership was broken.

In the 46th over of New Zealand's innings, fast bowler Mohammad Siraj brought India back into the match. He took two wickets back to back and put a slipping victory in the Indian team's lap in the match of Gill's memorable innings. However, Bracewell left no stone unturned. He played a stormy century but after breaking the partnership of 162 runs in 102 balls with Santner, despite his efforts, there was no winning spark in the bat.

India Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand Playing XI:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

