Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs NZ 1st ODI: When and Where to watch India vs New Zealand 1st ODI in India?

IND vs NZ ODI Series Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand on TV, online

Here are all live streaming details:

Team India and New Zealand are all geared up for the three-match ODI series that kickstarts on Friday (November 25). The Indian team will be full of confidence having won the T20I series 1-0 in which rain played a big part. The Kiwis on the flip side will lock to bounce back and there will be no other way better than to start the ODI series on a winning note. Ahead of the start of the ODI series, here are all the Live Streaming details of the first ODI contest.

When will the 1st ODI between India vs New Zealand take place?

The 1st ODI between India vs New Zealand will be held on Friday, November 25.

Where will the 1st ODI between India vs New Zealand take place?

The 1st ODI between India vs New Zealand will take place at the Eden Park in Auckland.

When will the 1st ODI between India vs New Zealand start?

The 1st ODI between India vs New Zealand will start at 7:00 AM (IST).

How to watch the live streaming of the 1st ODI between India vs New Zealand in India?

Live streaming of the 1st ODI between India vs New Zealand match will be available on the Amazoon Prime.

How to watch the live broadcast of the 1st ODI between India vs New Zealand in India?

Live broadcast of the 1st ODI between India vs New Zealand match will be available on the DD Sports Network Channel 1.0 in India.

ALSO READ I IND vs NZ ODI Series: Shikhar Dhawan and Co set for ODI series as trophy unveiled in Auckland

IND vs NZ Squads:

India ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik

New Zealand ODI squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee

ODI Schedule:

Auckland (November 25)

Hamilton (November 27)

Christchurch (November 30)

Latest Cricket News