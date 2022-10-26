Wednesday, October 26, 2022
     
  IND vs NED, T20 World Cup: Hope Virat doesn't repeat Pakistan show against us - Scott Edwards

In the match against Pakistan, Kohli smashed 82 runs off 53 deliveries including six boundaries and four sixes.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Updated on: October 26, 2022 20:25 IST
Kohli during IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match
Image Source : GETTY Kohli during IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match

After a brilliant win powered by Virat Kohli in their opening match against Pakistan, Team India is set to face the Netherlands on Thursday. Ahead of the match, Netherlands captain Scott Edwards is hoping that Kohli doesn't repeat his lethal attack against them.

The men in blue won their previous match against the Babar Azam-led team by four wickets. In the match, Kohli smashed 82 runs off 53 deliveries including six boundaries and four sixes.

Edwards, a Melbourne local who has migrated to The Netherlands, would like his teammates to play the best brand of cricket possible.

"What Virat (Kohli) did the other day was surreal. Hope he doesn't repeat it against us," Edwards said.

India Tv - Virat Kohli in action

Image Source : APVirat Kohli in action

"Not many people expect us to win, so not too much pressure on us. Our brand of cricket means performing to the best of our ability. Just bring our A-game. If it's enough it's enough. If it's not, it's not," he added.

Edwards also expressed his feelings about playing against India.

"Huge. You always dream of playing World Cup and against arguably one of best teams in the world is surreal," said Edwards.

Not getting a chance to play big teams regularly is an issue but what is more disappointing is that ICC has stopped the ODI Super League, which provided them with a decent number of games.

"Obviously disappointing that ODI Super League not coming ahead. We had cricket on Dutch TV which was good exposure for us," Edwards said. 

Squads:

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel

Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover

(Inputs from PTI)

