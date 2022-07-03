IND VS ENG: IPL was not on my mind - Jadeja on cricket league controversy after scoring 100 at Edgbaston

Follow us on Image Source : EDGBASTON Ravindra Jadeja scores century at Edgbaston during IND vs ENG match

In the ongoing fifth and final Test between India and England, the men in blue have the match titled on their side after Day 2 as Team England was 84/5 and trailing by 332 runs.

Before Jasprit Bumrah's three-wicket haul and Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj's brilliant bowling, Ravindra Jadeja registered his maiden overseas century and became the fourth Indian cricketer to score a ton at Edgbaston. Before him, only Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant had crossed the 100-run mark at the venue.

After his brilliant performance at Edgbaston, Jadeja spoke about the IPL controversy in a press conference.

“What happened, happened. IPL was not on my mind. Whenever you are playing for India, your entire focus needs to be on the Indian team. It was the same for me, there is no better satisfaction than performing well for India. I can really take some confidence in myself as a player from this, to score a 100 in England, especially in swinging conditions, so yeah it feels really good,” Jadeja said.

Jadeja was given the responsibility of leading Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 after MS Dhoni stepped down from the role. However, Jadeja seemed off-coloured during the season and CSK too was performing poorly. Dhoni took over the captaincy again. To top that, he suffered from injury and was ruled out. There were rumours about his rifts with Team CSK.

Jadeja played 10 matches in the 15th edition of IPL, he scored 116 runs at an average of 19.33 and a high score of 26 runs.

Squads -

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah