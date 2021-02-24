IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli imitates Steve Smith’s batting, Jacques Kallis’ bowling action in nets - WATCH

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Virat Kohli in the nets

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was spotted imitating the batting action of Steve Smith and the bowling action of South African great Jacques Kallis in the nets ahead of the third Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The clip was shown by the broadcasters ahead of the start of the third Test, which is a day-night affair, a second of its kind on Indian soil, and the video immediately went viral all over social media.

Talking about the game, England won the toss and opted to bat first, but went four down at the stroke of Tea. Ishant Sharma, who is playing his 100th Test, the second Indian pacer to reach the milestone after Kapil Dev, drew first blood before Axar Patel and R Ashwin picked three wickets between themselves. Zak Crawley's attacking 53 took England to 81 for 4.

England earlier won the opener in Chennai at the start of this month before India bounced back to beat the visitors at the same venue a week later.

This is the second Pink Ball Test in India. The first was played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in November 2019 where India wrapped up Bangladesh in under five sessions making it the shortest ever Test played in the country.