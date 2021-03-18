IND vs ENG | Suryakumar Yadav joins Ishan Kishan in elusive list with half-century on debut T20I innings

Image Source : TWITTER/VVS LAXMAN Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav on Thursday joined his Mumbai Indians teammate Ishan Kishan in an elusive list with his knock of 57 in his debut T20I innings during the fourth game of the five-match series against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Starting his international career with a six of the first ball, Suryakumar faced 31 balls to score 57, laced with six boundaries and three sixes. With the knock, he became the fifth Indian batsman to score a half-century on debut T20I innings after Robin Uthappa, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Ishan. His 57, however, missed the long-standing record of Rahane for the highest individual score in debut innings in the format. Rahane had scored 61 back in 2011.

Suryakumar, however, made his T20I debut last Sunday, in the second T20I against England, replacing Axar Patel, but did not get an opportunity to bat. He was dropped in the following game as India looked to fit Rohit Sharma back in the lineup. But was re-picked for the fourth game, replacing an injured Ishan.

India presently trail the series by 1-2 after losing the opener and the third game, both while chasing. Batting first in the fourth game as well, India look to save the series.