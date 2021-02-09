IND vs ENG: My issue with Rahane the captain is Rahane the batsman, says Sanjay Manjrekar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Ajinkya Rahane.

Ajinkya Rahane's poor patch of form, since that mercurial century against Australia in Melbourne, was extended by another innings as the 32-year-old right-hander could only manage a nought on the final day of India-England first Test in Chennai.

His dismissal, a special delivery by England's veteran pacer James Anderson, left India stuttering at 92/4 while chasing 420.

Rahane's string of poor peformances has now attracted criticism from former cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, who pointed out that the Mumbai batsman has now gone seven innings without a fifty, while top scoring 37. The England series also has been a poor start for him as he could only manage a solitary run over two innings.

The dismissal saw Anderson displayed his brilliant skills to dismiss the Indian vice-captain . The English bowler generated reverse swing to dismiss the Indian batsman, who was at sea against the bowler.

Anderson sent Rahane's stumps flying only two deliveries after he dismissed Shubman Gill with a similar reverse-swinging delivery.