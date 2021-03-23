IND vs ENG | Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy equal Morgan-Root for most century stands for England in ODIs

Image Source : GETTY Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow

England's opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy made a promising start to England's chase of 318 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday, stitching their 12th century-plus stand and with the stand, the pair scripted a few elusive feats.

The tally is now the joint-most for England for any wicket in ODI cricket, equalling the pair of Joe Root and Eoin Morgan. The pair also equalled Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, and Australia's Aaron Finch and David Warner for the fifth-most century-stands in ODIs as openers.

Debutant Prasidh Krishna brought an end to England's opening partnership of 135 runs in 14.2 overs as Jason Roy sliced the shortish delivery straight to substitute fielder Suryakumar Yadav at backward point.

Earlier in the evening, Shikhar Dhawan delivered under pressure with a solid 98 before Krunal Pandya smashed the fastest fifty by a debutant to fire India to 317 for five.

After Dhawan and Virat Kohli (56 off 60) shared 105 runs for the second wicket, Krunal (58 not out off 31) and K L Rahul (62 not out off 43) sent England on a leather hunt with their unbeaten 112-run stand off 57 balls.

Dhawan hammered 11 fours and two sixes in his 106-ball knock while Krunal plundered seven fours and two maximums in his entertaining innings.

Rahul also got welcome runs after a lean run in the T20 series.

(with PTI inputs)