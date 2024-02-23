Friday, February 23, 2024
     
  IND vs ENG: Joe Root's 31st Test hundred powers England past 300 on Day 1 of Ranchi Test

After losing five wickets before lunch, Joe Root and Ben Foakes added 113 runs for the sixth wicket to charge England to a dominant position in the first innings of the Day 1 of the fourth Test match against India in Ranchi.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: February 23, 2024 16:44 IST
Joe Root
Image Source : GETTY Joe Root against India in Ranchi on February 23, 2024

England pulled off a strong comeback to post challenging runs on Day 1 of the fourth Test match against India in Ranchi on Friday. Joe Root recorded his 31st Test century to drag England from early collapse to a respectable total of 302/7 at the end of the day's play in the first innings.

With ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah missing, India handed an international debut to pacer Akash Deep who made an instant impact with three early wickets in the first session. Akash kept England's top order at bay with an impressive first spell as England lost five wickets on just 112 before lunch at JSCA International Stadium Complex.

But Root and wicketkeeper batter Ben Foakes produced a stunning comeback for the visiting side with a 113-run stand for the sixth wicket, the highest partnership for any wicket for England in this series so far.

Indian bowlers failed to claim any wickets in the second session as Root and Foakes guided England past 200 with traditional Test knocks. Mohammed Siraj gave India a breakthrough with Foakes' wicket after tea who scored a crucial 47 off 126 balls. Siraj also removed Tom Hartley to put India back in the dominant position in the last session. 

But once again England made a comeback with Root and Ollie Robinson adding unbeaten 50-plus runs for the eighth wicket. Root recorded his 10th Test hundred against England to enter the history books and remained unbeaten on 106 off 226 balls while Robinson displayed his batting skills by adding 31* off 60 balls as England posted 302/7 in 90 overs.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson

