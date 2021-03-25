IND vs ENG | Eoin Morgan ruled out of ODI series, Jos Buttler named captain

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Eoin Morgan

Jos Buttler will take charge as England skipper Eoin Morgan will miss the final two One-Day Internationals of the ongoing series against India in Pune because of injury.

Sam Billings has also been ruled out of the second ODI due to a shoulder injury he sustained during the series opener. While Buttler will lead the side in Morgan's absence, Liam Livingstone is set to make his ODI debut. Dawid Malan, with the visitors' camp as cover, has been drafted into the squad and is available for selection.

In the first ODI on Tuesday, Morgan split the webbing between his right thumb and index finger that required four stitches, while Billings injured his collarbone following an awkward dive. The England skipper went through a fielding drill at the start of training at the MCA Stadium on Thursday before declaring himself unfit.

“I had the hand re-dressed before the start of training today but it quickly became apparent that I found myself protecting the injury and getting into the wrong positions to catch the ball.

“There’s nowhere to hide on the field in international cricket these days, especially in limited-over formats so it didn’t require any great thought to make myself unavailable," said Morgan in a release shared by the ECB.

“It was a freak injury and it’s extremely frustrating but there’s nothing I can do about it. It’s now just a case of letting the cut heal. I have every confidence in Jos and the rest of the squad coping without me."