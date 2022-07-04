IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 4: Kohli fails to deliver at the crucial juncture, Twitter reacts

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli's failures

Edgbaston | Virat Kohli smashing bowlers around the park in any given condition and thumping the air in delight with arms wide open in the air has now become a rare sight as it has not come by for two long years. With Virat Kohli walking out with oozing self-confidence, fans expect him to go big and score a ton, his 71st ton which hasn't come by in two long years. Virat walks in, spends time at the crease and the moment he starts to make a move, something goes wrong he ends up getting dismissed.

Few are calling it lack of form, few are calling it bad luck. When it comes to Virat and his poor outings, there is always a mixed bag of reactions. Some are calling him out for not being responsible enough as a senior player and some are asking him to retire.

With Rohit Sharma missing out on the final Test, India's chances are hampered as they are falling short of experienced batsmen who can handle this kind of swing and quality bowling from the likes of Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

Virat Kohli has had a lot of problems lately and even after trying he just is not being able to fix his bad patch. He had a dismal run in last year's T20I World Cup and could not deliver to his potential and his stature even in the Indian Premier League. Kohli stepped down from the India Test captaincy earlier in January 2022.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah